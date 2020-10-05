fizik releases new colour updates

Share Facebook

fizik has released new matching grey editions of the Terra Powerstrap X4, the Vento Solocush Tacky and the Terra Bondcush Tacky.

The Terra Powerstrap X4 in grey is a “versatile and ubiquitous” gravel-focused shoe, designed for riders “whose adventures and aspirations take them into territory where regular road shoes just can’t follow”, fizik said.

Key features:

– Powerstrap configuration – a ribbon wraps around the foot, providing secure containment using two straps

– The instep and the midfoot are separately adjustable for customised fit and compression

– The outsole blends nylon with targeted stiffness and a rubber tread for effective grip and durability

Gravel riders can also choose the Terra Bondcush Tacky bar tape in a light grey, and for road riders, fizik is offering the Vento Solocush Tacky in both a light and dark grey.

Prices:

Terra Powerstrap X4 in grey: £149, $149, €149

Vento Solocush Tacky in dark and light grey: £21.99, $39.99, €24.90

Terra Bondcush Tacky in light grey: £33.99, $34.99, €37,90

