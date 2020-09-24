fizik releases new mint Vento Solocush Tacky bar tape

Share Facebook

fizik has released a new mint coloured Vento Solocush Tacky bar tape.

The new colourway is available now and provides the “perfect match” for the brand’s Antares Versus Evo 00 Adaptive saddle.

Designed to deliver “ultimate control”, the bar tape utilises fizik’s streamlined, single-layer Solocush construction. At 2.7mm, Solocush is the brand’s mid-width offering. It also features fizik’s Tacky finish, a non-slip surface with a subtly raised texture for “unrivalled control in any condition: rain, sweat or shine”.

The Vento Solocush Tacky Bar Tape Mint is available to purchase here.

