fizik unveils new saddlebag

fizik has unveiled its new saddlebag.

The brand’s latest saddle bag is designed to “add convenient, waterproof storage to any saddle”. Strapped to the saddle rails, the bag is made from a combination of durable, PU-coated polyester fabric and a waterproof zipper to block bad weather while allowing for easy access.

The saddlebag also has space for a spare inner tube, co2 cartridge and inflator, tyre levers and a multitool, with room for cash and an emergency gel. The small saddle pack also features an internal mesh pocket.

It is priced at £21.99. fizik is distributed in the UK and Ireland by Extra UK.

