Foldable e-bike Mycle Compact launches

Mycle Bikes has introduced the Mycle Compact.

“The Mycle Compact has a lightweight aluminium frame and 1.88kg battery making it easy to carry,” said a statement. “With a ten second folding time, you can be on your way. The 250w 36v brushless electric motor provides a smooth, quiet ride and once you’re parked up for the day you recharge by simply removing the seat post which cleverly hides the battery.

“At the push of a button, you can switch from manual pedalling to pedal assist riding, with five levels of power for an extra boost. The compact includes an LCD display for key riding stats and a handy USB plug that can charge your phone as you ride.”

The bike comes with two battery options that have a range of either 20 or 30km on a single charge. Further customisation can be done by choosing different colours for the frame, leather saddle and grip.

The Mycle team has also produced a ride across London, the Mycle line, starting at London’s Portobello Road, outside the Mycle store, and finishing on Hackney’s Broadway Market.

