Forme Bikes appoints new department heads to expand product range and increase brand awareness

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Forme Bikes has appointed Josh Charteris to head of product development and Lee Flanaghan to head of brand and communications.

The appointments are part of a drive by the brand to expand and improve its product range, as well as increase its brand awareness amongst consumers and further strengthen its marketing support for independent bike dealers.

Charteris was formerly research and design manager at Frog Bikes where he was responsible for heading up the design of all Frog products from conception to manufacture. He was mentored within this role under a strict data-driven, scientific approach to design with a focus on ergonomics and biometrics that present themselves uniquely amongst the target demographic. Charteris also has a long passionate relationship with cycling, having competed in road racing at club level for many years.

“Forme has been a stable part of the UK bike scene for many years now, gaining a strong foothold in the market and enjoying a period of significant growth, enabling me to join the business at a very exciting chapter,” Charteris said.

“With the support of a driven and ambitious team, I intend to instil focus and direction to the quality and calibre of the Forme product range. With a background in bicycle design, attention to detail is paramount in my ethos, a trait shared by the whole team at Forme. I am excited for the journey ahead.”

Flanaghan joins Forme after over a decade as founder and creative director of branding and marketing agency, Warm & Fuzzy, where he worked with several global brands advising on brand strategy and brand communications. He is a keen mountain biker and a recent convert to road riding.

“Having spent most of my career helping a broad range of companies with their brand communications, I am delighted to be able to bring some of my experiences into a sector that I have a personal passion for,” Flanaghan said.

“Forme is already a great brand with a fantastic product range and I am thrilled to be joining at such an exciting time and play a part in their ambitious growth plans.”

Read more: Privately-owned e-scooters banned from London transport network over fire concerns

Forme Bikes director Adam Biggs said: “Josh and Lee represent a milestone marker in the ongoing development of both Forme and Moore Large and will be bolstered further with additional senior appointments in the coming weeks.

“Their knowledge and experience, combined with a strong supporting team will further accelerate our brand growth in the coming years and enable us to achieve our UK and international aspirations via our dealer network.”