Former Accell COO Jeroen Snijders Blok passes away

Jeroen Snijders Blok, one of the current Accell Group founders and a former member of the board of directors, has passed away at the age of 62.

He worked for the company for more than 25 years throughout various iterations and subsidiaries. Blok began his career at Batavus in 1993 and switched to Sparta in 1999, where he started working as a director. Shortly afterwards, he became chief operations officer and also joined Accell’s board of directors. He departed Accell Group in 2019.

“Everyone was equal for Jeroen. That made him special,” said Accell Group. “We saw it daily at work, but also in many activities besides. He was admirable and therefore also loved. He stood among the people, could be found on the shop floor in the factory, could put things into perspective at the right moments and always brought a smile. His commitment to the company was unprecedented.”

Blok also held many roles in the international bike industry during his career, including at CONEBI. “Jeroen was a great colleague and friend that actively promoted the work of the bicycle industry,” CONEBI said in a statement. “He was vice president of CONEBI from October 2017 until October 2019 where he advised the association with the long-time experience he had gained in the industry. He fully recognised the importance of the advocacy work at all levels and actively supported all the cycling associations in Brussels.”