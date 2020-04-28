Former London Sport CEO appointed as Cycling UK’s interim chief executive

Share Facebook

Former chief executive of London Sport Pete Fitzboydon has been appointed as Cycling UK’s interim chief executive.

He takes on the role from Paul Tuohy who announced he is stepping down from the charity. Fitzboydon will be in post until the autumn while Cycling UK appoints to the permanent position.

“I am delighted to take on the challenge of leading Cycling UK at a time when it has never been more important to get more people active,” he said.

“I have long been an admirer of Cycling UK’s work and I am looking forward to getting started and exploring how we can encourage more people onto their bikes while working with Governments on how they can play their part too.”

Fitzboydon has a long career in the sports and leisure sector, including ten years at the Football Foundation. More recently, he led Parkwood Leisure, where he completed a business transformation which helped the organisation grow by 20%.

He has also held non-executive roles with Badminton England and OpenActive, a Sport England-funded initiative that seeks to make sporting opportunities easier to find and book online.

Fitzboydon brings with him extensive knowledge of how digital technologies can encourage more people to become physically active, having created a sports technology business incubator during his time at London Sport.

Dan Howard, chair of the Board of Trustees, added: “I’m delighted to announce Pete Fitzboydon as our interim chief executive. He brings a significant amount of leadership experience, having worked for twenty years in the sport and leisure industry.

“Our strategy is ambitious and I’m looking forward to Pete working with the board and our leadership team on the next stage of our development as we work to support millions more people to cycle.”