Four more names added to Cycle Show line-up

More big names have been added to the Cycle Show line-up, with Wyn Masters, Ben Foster, Ned Boulting and David Millar set to be at the 2022 show.

This year’s Cycle Show is taking place from Friday 22nd to Sunday 24th April at London’s Alexandra Palace, running alongside the London eBike Festival powered by Shimano Steps.

Masters rides for GT Factory Racing and will be at the show on Friday and Saturday. Foster, aka TheCyclingGK, is the current Watford first-team goalkeeper and a former England international. His love for cycling grew when he got on a bike to rehab from a series of ACL injuries, and he will be at the show on Sunday.

Millar is a former professional road cyclist, winning stages in all three Grand Tours during his 18-year career. He now resides in Girona and is a television commentator on the Tour, as well as the Vuelta with fellow host Boulting, with whom he also presents the Never Strays Far podcast. Both Millar and Boulting will be at the show on Saturday and Sunday.

Other names confirmed include Greg Minnaar, Tom Boonen, Evie Richards, Dan, Gee and Rachel Atherton, Sean Kelly, Martyn Ashton, Mark Beaumont, Jaco van Gass, Pfeiffer Georgi, Anna Glowinski, Jools Walker, Matt Stephens, Ed Clancy and Emily Chappell. Find out more about the line-up here.

Brands on board for the 2022 event include Specialized, SRAM, Continental, Cannondale, Canyon, BMC, Vitus, Ridgeback, 3T, Tern, Haibike, Schwalbe, Riese & Muller, Bosch, Swift Carbon and Ribble, plus top distributors showcasing their line-ups of cycling’s best brands.

The multi-hall layout at Alexandra Palace means the e-bike audience has a dedicated show within a show. The London eBike Festival also features its own Experts Stage with Shimano Steps covering a range of topics from commuting advice to bike maintenance and more.

For more information on the Cycle Show visit www.cycleshow.co.uk. For more information on the London eBike Festival powered by Shimano Steps, visit www.londonebikefestival.co.uk.