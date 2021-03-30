Fourth batch of Fix Your Bike vouchers now available

Share Facebook

The fourth batch of Fix Your Bike vouchers is now available.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has today announced another 150,000 vouchers to give away, helping people get their bike road-ready for spring. The last batch went in under 48 hours, he added in a tweet.

Today I’m announcing ANOTHER 150,000 Fix Your Bike vouchers to give away, helping people get their bike road-ready for Spring. The last batch went in under 48hrs, so be quick! Get yours here 👇 https://t.co/N4TnJFAyAB — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) March 30, 2021

The scheme allows members of the public to receive a voucher worth up to £50 towards the cost of repairing a bicycle. It is open to anyone in England who has an unused cycle in need of a repair.

However, as there are a limited number of vouchers available, the Government is urging please to consider the needs of others before applying for a voucher and do not delay making planned repairs outside of the scheme should your circumstances allow it.

Vouchers can only be used with bike repairers or mechanics that are registered for the scheme in England. Only one voucher can be claimed per customer. A full list of terms and conditions and eligibility criteria is provided when you register.

Apply for a voucher on the Fix Your Bike website. If you’re a bike repairer and want to take part in the scheme, the guidance for bike repair businesses can be found here.

