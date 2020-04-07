Fox launches 2021 forks and shocks

Share Facebook

Fox has launched new 2021 forks and shocks.

This includes the all-new 36, 38 and 40, with the 38 “a hard-hitting, long-travel enduro menace, set to carry on the evolution and winning traditions of its champion pedigree”.

The all-new Float X2 and DHX2 boast a redesign for 2021, including new chassis, dampers and matching 8-click HSC and HSR adjustment, following in the footsteps of their GRIP2 cousins.

Fox mountain bike products are distributed exclusively by Silverfish in the UK and Republic of Ireland and 2021 ranges will be available from mid-May.

All-new 36, 38 and 40

“One fork family bound by a common bond of race-ready performance, driven to help you deliver your very best. In 2005, we changed the game with the introduction of the 36, pioneering a new category in mountain bike suspension—and Enduro was born. The very same year, we introduced a big brother into the fold with the 40, forever changing the landscape of downhill racing—defying both gravity and expectations of what dual crown suspension should be.

“15 years and countless world cup and EWS wins later, our award-winning suspension family is poised to redefine the game once again with the brand new 38. This rebellious middle child is a hard-hitting, long-travel enduro menace, set to carry on the evolution and winning traditions of its champion pedigree.”

Float X2 and DHX2

“Twin it to win it. The all-new Float X2 and DHX2 have changed everything, including the game. This award-winning, gravity-defying duo holds nothing back, especially not you.

“Both models boast a complete redesign for 2021, including new chassis, dampers and matching 8-click HSC and HSR adjustment — following in the footsteps of their GRIP2 cousins.

“Featuring progressive MCU bottom-out bumpers unique to the specifications of each shock, these fraternal twins are both guaranteed to get you to the bottom – without ever bottoming.”