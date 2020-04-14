Fox launches all-new transfer post and 1x lever

Share Facebook

Fox has launched an all-new transfer post and 1X lever, as well as the 34 GRIP 2 and DPX2.

Featuring its patent-pending clamp design, the all-new Transfer boasts “significant reductions” in length and weight for 2021 along with a decreased insertion depth. Featuring 100, 125, 150 and 175mm drop options, bulletproof internals and a new lightweight under-bar 1X lever, the all-new Transfer post is “ready to rise to any challenge”.

The 34 gets a GRIP 2 damper option for 2021, delivering “more options and more performance than ever before”. “Just like 34, the trusty trail companion DPX2 also gets a serious performance upgrade for 2021,” said a statement, “featuring an updated base valve and the addition of a valved circuit in open mode, improving ride performance.”

Last week, Fox launched new 2021 forks and shocks, including the all-new 36, 38 and 40, with the Float X2 and DHX2 boasting a redesign for 2021.

Fox mountain bike products are distributed exclusively by Silverfish in the UK and Republic of Ireland and 2021 ranges will be available from mid-May.