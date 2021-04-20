Fox launches new 2022 forks and rear shocks

Lower leg arch

‘Stiffness-to-weight is the ultimate metric for bicycle design. Engineers invest countless hours poring over every ounce of material in an effort to optimise this critical ratio. The all-new 34 pulls out all the stops, shaving every possible gram while making sure not to compromise the stiffness or strength requirements of modern trail riding.

‘Modern frame designs and geometry trends require modern suspension design solutions. The arch design is designed to pair perfectly with modern trail bikes. Head tube profiles have grown larger and larger, and fork offsets shorter and shorter. Our new arch shape takes this need into account by jutting forward to provide ample headtube clearance at full compression. State-of-the-art computer modelling techniques helped us to create an organic lower leg shape that optimizes stiffness with the absolute minimal amount of material.’

Float EVOL

‘Returning with the same legendary suppleness and longevity, the EVOL air spring in 34’s now has an enlarged negative air spring to assist with mid-stroke support. New for 2022, the 34 SC comes with the option to tune the negative air spring with a volume spacer.’

GRIP2 (34 only)

‘Our GRIP2 damper is the benchmark for unparalleled ride quality and ultra-precise adjustability. GRIP2 includes our patented Variable Valve Control (VVC) technology which allows for external fine-tuning of suspension performance. GRIP2 achieves with the twist of a knob what typically requires the time consuming and complicated task of completely disassembling and reassembling the fork.’

34



Specs:

– All-new chassis

– New air/oil channels

– New arch shape offers improved head tube clearance with shorter rakes

– New 58mm diameter crown

– Updated EVOL air spring

– Damper option(s): FIT4, GRIP2, and GRIP

– Travel option(s): 120mm-140mm

– Wheel size(s): 29in

– Offset(s): 44mm and 51mm}

– Axle(s): 15×110 QR and 15×110 Kabolt

– Factory Series models feature Genuine Kashima Coat

– Available in Factory, Performance Elite, and Performance

– Starting weight: 1698 g

– MSRP USD $769-$969/CDN $1079-$1399/ €1069-€1389