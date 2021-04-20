Fox launches new 2022 forks and rear shocks

Fox has introduced the newest additions to its MTB line.
The brand has launched two new forks and two new rear shocks, the 34 and 34 SC, and the Float X and DHX.
All-new 34 family of forks
Lower leg bypass channels
‘As a fork compresses, the air volume within the lower legs decreases, increasing air pressure. The more the fork compresses, the more pressure increases. This effect can have the unintended consequence of preventing full travel from being achieved. Our lower leg channels help alleviate this issue by dramatically increasing air volume within the lower legs and thereby reducing the amount of additional unintended pressure ramping. Another benefit of these channels is that lower leg bath oil is circulated to the upper reaches of the lower legs, continuously lubricating the foam rings and bushings as the fork compresses and extends through its travel.’
Lower leg arch
‘Stiffness-to-weight is the ultimate metric for bicycle design. Engineers invest countless hours poring over every ounce of material in an effort to optimise this critical ratio. The all-new 34 pulls out all the stops, shaving every possible gram while making sure not to compromise the stiffness or strength requirements of modern trail riding.
‘Modern frame designs and geometry trends require modern suspension design solutions. The arch design is designed to pair perfectly with modern trail bikes. Head tube profiles have grown larger and larger, and fork offsets shorter and shorter. Our new arch shape takes this need into account by jutting forward to provide ample headtube clearance at full compression. State-of-the-art computer modelling techniques helped us to create an organic lower leg shape that optimizes stiffness with the absolute minimal amount of material.’
Float EVOL
‘Returning with the same legendary suppleness and longevity, the EVOL air spring in 34’s now has an enlarged negative air spring to assist with mid-stroke support. New for 2022, the 34 SC comes with the option to tune the negative air spring with a volume spacer.’
GRIP2 (34 only)
‘Our GRIP2 damper is the benchmark for unparalleled ride quality and ultra-precise adjustability. GRIP2 includes our patented Variable Valve Control (VVC) technology which allows for external fine-tuning of suspension performance. GRIP2 achieves with the twist of a knob what typically requires the time consuming and complicated task of completely disassembling and reassembling the fork.’
34
Specs:
– All-new chassis
– New air/oil channels
– New arch shape offers improved head tube clearance with shorter rakes
– New 58mm diameter crown
– Updated EVOL air spring
– Damper option(s): FIT4, GRIP2, and GRIP
– Travel option(s): 120mm-140mm
– Wheel size(s): 29in
– Offset(s): 44mm and 51mm}
– Axle(s): 15×110 QR and 15×110 Kabolt
– Factory Series models feature Genuine Kashima Coat
– Available in Factory, Performance Elite, and Performance
– Starting weight: 1698 g
– MSRP USD $769-$969/CDN $1079-$1399/ €1069-€1389
– All-new chassis
– New air/oil channels
– New arch shape offers improved head tube clearance with shorter rakes
– New 58mm diameter crown
– Updated EVOL air spring
– Damper option(s): FIT4 and GRIP
– Travel option(s): 100mm-120mm
– Wheel size(s): 29in
– Offset(s): 44mm and 51mm
– Axle(s): 15×110 Kabolt and 15×110 QR
– Factory Series models feature Genuine Kashima Coat
– Available in Factory and Performance
– Starting weight: 1496 g
– MSRP USD $849-$1089/CDN $1149-$1469 /€1129-€1459
– All-new chassis and damper
– High-flow main piston
– Air seal package
– Volume spacers with smaller increments
– MCU bottom out bumper
– Numbered tool-free 12 position single-turn LSC (Low Speed Compression) adjuster
– Independent firm mode circuit – Clockable 2 position adjuster
– Increased rebound adjuster range (over DPX2)
– Optimised reservoir lengths per shock size
– Hydraulic top out feature
– Reduced damper noise
– Larger air sleeve bore reduces average rider pressure by 40 psi vs. DPX2
– Bearing hardware compatible both sides
– Air valve location offers improved frame fitment and pump access
– Available in Factory and Performance Elite
– MSRP USD $499-$569/CDN $699-$799/€699-€799DHX
– All-new chassis and damper
– High-flow main piston
– Numbered Tool-free 12 position single-turn LSC (Low Speed Compression) adjuster
– Independent firm mode circuit – 2 position adjuster
– Optimised reservoir lengths per shock size
– Hydraulic top out feature
– Reduced damper noise
– MCU bottom out bumper
– Single-turn rebound adjuster with a variety of access modes (Tool-free, 3mm hex (direct access), 2mm hex or similar (side access)
– Spring preload collar with detents and max/min number of clicks and direction arrow
– Full diameter spring retainer with wire ring (like DHX2)
– Spring scuff guard on body (like DHX2)
– Available in Factory
– MSRP USD $549/CDN $769/€759Read the April issue of BikeBiz below: