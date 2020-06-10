Fox Racing partners with LOGE

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Fox Racing and LOGE are teaming up to “empower people to get outside and explore together”.

They will focus on connecting people to the outdoors through mountain bike experiences in two recreational areas – Bend, Oregon and Mount Shasta, California. Riders will be treated to fully-equipped shops, products available to demo and custom gear.

“LOGE truly feels like an extension of the Fox mission, which is to equip and inspire riders,” said Fox Racing global brand director Kevin Franks. “We are stoked to become a part of the communities they’ve built in Bend and Shasta. We’re all looking forward to this partnership kicking off and getting out on the trails soon!”

LOGE, which stands for Live Outside, Go Explore, is built around the ‘soul’ of adventure. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Fox Racing in the creation of experience centres located at our Bend and Mount Shasta LOGE locations,” added Johannes Ariens, LOGE CEO and co-founder.

“These centres are the first of their kind for LOGE and Fox, and as such a direct testament to each of the company’s innovative approaches and commitment to creating exceptional customer experiences in a rapidly changing world.”