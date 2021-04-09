Fox Racing supporting BIEA in three-year commitment

Share Facebook

Fox Racing has announced a three-year commitment to support the Bicycle Industry Employers Association (BIEA) with its aims to grow, diversify and create a pathway to professional bike education certification.

Kelly Carioti, general manager NA, said: “We believe in all the great work BIEA is doing for the bicycle industry and are thrilled to be a partner to help with the development of solutions. Great service is at the centre of the value proposition for the rider and the community.

“At the same time, there is a shortage of trained service technicians. We have an opportunity to raise the bar by focusing on professional training, certifications and diversity to attract new talent to help build a great future for the bicycle industry.”

The company also believes investing to elevate the rider service experience is ‘critical’ to developing the recent surge of new riders into life-long participants.

“We are grateful for Fox Racing’s leadership in supporting the mission, and they join a growing list of premium brands that see the value in building a better retail environment for the future,” said David Olson, BIEA chair, Erik’s Bike Shop, president. “We believe if young riders can seek a two-semester degree at a cost of approximately $5,000-7,000 and walk into a retail environment on day one ready to handle 90% of issues with a professional manner and capabilities, it will be an important cog in the future of cycling growth in the US.

“Our goal is to open seven certified schools that can each certify technicians to fuel the future of an innovative and demanding stream of new cycling products from brands all over the world.”

Jeff McGuane, CEO, Fox Racing, added: “Rider retention is an industry-wide opportunity, and it is important for Fox Racing and other leading suppliers to join with retailers to expand this vision to elevate the rider service experience so we can all rise together and grow cycling.”

