Fox Racing supporting PeopleForBikes and NICA with new partnerships

Fox Racing has announced new partnerships with PeopleForBikes and the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA).

Fox will work alongside both organisations to create more cycling opportunities, develop youth programmes, and improve retailer and rider relationships in the industry.

The multi-year partnership with PeopleForBikes will help the organisation continue to advance youth and community wellbeing by expanding youth bicycle access and paving the way for increased health, equity and diversity in bicycling.

Fox has also formed a multi-year partnership with the NICA, the organising body for high school mountain biking. Fox will work with NICA to further support the organisation, its high school teams, and its coaches and directors. In addition to direct monetary support and access to product, Fox and NICA plan to develop special programmes to further support riders that don’t have the financial resources and improve diversity in cycling.

“We want to create inspired cycling experiences for more people, and PeopleForBikes and NICA are making that happen,” said Fox CEO Jeff McGuane. “From new places to ride to youth support and diversification, we are working with partners to pay forward our love of cycling.”

Fox North America GM Kelly Carioti added: “We believe bicycling is a fun and healthy way for people of all ages to enjoy their communities. We are proud to join PeopleforBikes and the National Interscholastic Cycling Association as accessible routes and safe equipment are crucial for riders to avail themselves of all the positive benefits bicycling has to offer.

“These organisations support the future of the sport and are key to ensuring that young riders and people in areas where bicycling has been difficult are included. As the industry leader in bicycling equipment, we can’t think of a better way to grow than to have more people pedaling safely!”

Fox would like to thank its partners at PeopleForBikes and NICA, as well as its dealer network, as they continue to work to create great gear and more cycling opportunities.