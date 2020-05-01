France to contribute €50 per person towards bike repairs

Share Facebook

France is to contribute €50 per person towards bicycle repairs after the COVID-19 lockdown ends on 11th May.

Environment minister Elisabeth Borne announced on a €20 million euro plan for repairing bicycles, installing temporary bike parking spaces and financing cycling coaching sessions.

Borne said the government will also accelerate a programme allowing employers to cover up to €400 of travel costs of staff who cycle to work.

“We want this period to be a new stage towards a cycling culture and we want the bicycle to be the queen of deconfinement,” Borne said on Twitter.

According to the BBC, she said the move was aimed at reducing driving when commuting or for short journeys to keep air pollution levels down once restrictions are lifted. In normal times, 60% of journeys made in France are less than five kilometres.