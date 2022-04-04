Frasers Group appoints Russell Merry as managing director for cycling business

Share Facebook

Frasers Group plc has today announced the appointment of Russell Merry as managing director for cycling.

The group currently operates from over 70 Evans Cycles stores as well as retailing a collection of cycling specialist products across its group portfolio, which spans 22 countries and over 500 stores.

Merry has joined the business with over 30 years in the cycle and action sports industry and most recently from Cycling Sports Group UK, where he held the role of managing director. Alongside his UK role, Merry’s career consisted of an international leadership position as general manager, Cycling Sports Group USA, where he played a role in developing the North American business (Dorel Sports).

Merry: “I am delighted to join Frasers Group and look forward to ensuring we continue to embrace the ethos of the bicycle industry and combine it with an elevated retail proposition that Frasers Group demonstrates so well.”

Merry joins Frasers Group with extensive knowledge of this industry and will lead the category for the business. He will focus on the continued integration of Evans Cycles after its acquisition in 2018. He’ll also be adding specialist resources to this area of the business, finding new opportunities, and creating strategic brand exposure to ensure the business is meeting consumers’ needs.

Sean Nevitt, chief commercial officer at Frasers Group, said: “The Group has been on an expansive elevation strategy and as we continue our journey, we notice the ever-evolving demands of the cycling industry.

“Russell’s deep understanding will support the business and elevate our current proposition in this sector whilst finding new expansion opportunities.”

Evans Cycles recently opened a new store in Cheetham Hill, Manchester – the “UK’s biggest bike shop”. Covering 17,554 square feet, the shop stocks over 400 bikes covering road, MTB, hybrid, electric and kids bikes, from brands such as Specialized, Cannondale, Trek, Brompton, Hoy and Raleigh.