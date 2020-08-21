Free bike ‘health’ checks to be offered to mark completion of Chichester cycleway

Share Facebook

Free, bicycle ‘health’ checks will be offered to mark the completion of the Chichester temporary cycleway next Tuesday, 25th August.

The ‘Dr Bike’ gazebo will be set up in the Northgate car park near the new cycleway from 11am to 1pm. Experienced cycle trainers and mechanics will be on hand to check brakes, gears, tyre pressures and lights.

Minor adjustments will be done there and then or advice will be given on anything that cannot be fixed on-site, including a rough guide on what the repair should cost at a bike shop. Safe, social distancing will be observed throughout.

The Chichester cycleway is one of seven trial schemes in West Sussex, paid for by the Government, that will aim to redistribute road space. The final element of the Chichester scheme, the introduction of the 20mph limit and the installation of signage, is due to have been completed by Tuesday.

A county council spokesperson said: “Once open on Tuesday, we will be encouraging cyclists to experience the Chichester cycleway for themselves. It will be closely monitored to see how well used it is and any positive or negative impact on congestion, safety and air quality.

“As with the other six schemes, adjustments will be considered and, if it does not work, it may be removed. This will be a chance for cyclists to show how much they want the cycleway to stay: once open it will be a case of ‘please use it or risk losing it’.”

The cycleway starts near St Richard’s Hospital, Spitalfield Lane, and ends at Southgate.

Construction work will also start next week in Crawley on the third of seven temporary cycleway schemes in West Sussex.

The scheme will comprise:

– A2220 Haslett Avenue: The scheme will provide continuity and protect the existing cycleway, linking the residential areas of Pound Hill, Three Bridges and Burley’s Wood to the town centre. Work here will start week commencing 24th August

– Hazelwick Avenue: Provision of protected on-carriageway cycle lanes connecting with the existing National Cycle Network 21 route. This will provide an alternative travel link to Manor Royal Business District, Crawley and Gatwick. Work here will start week commencing 31st August.

Construction is likely to take about three weeks to complete and will involve a combination of traffic segregation ‘wands’, road markings and signage. Road users are advised to please allow extra time for their journeys or, if possible, seek alternative routes while the works are ongoing as delays are likely.

A county council spokesperson said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused during the works but our contractor will do all it can to minimise this as much as possible. The seven temporary cycleway schemes are trials, totalling 21km of new and improved cycle lanes paid for by the Government, that aim to redistribute road space and put cycling on a par with car traffic. This is an important step to encourage more active travel and less reliance on the car.

“Once built, the temporary cycleways will be closely monitored to ensure they are having a positive impact on local travel: this will include how well used they are by cyclists and any positive or negative impact on congestion, safety and air quality. Adjustments will be considered and, if the schemes do not work, then some or all may be removed.”

