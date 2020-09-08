Free electric bike trial scheme launches in Leeds

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Commuters in Leeds can now borrow an electric bike free of charge for up to two weeks as part of a new council initiative to promote sustainable travel.

The scheme will be based at the new pop-up bike hub at Kirkgate Market and follows the council’s ‘EV Trials’ scheme earlier this year.

“As part of Leeds City Council’s transport vision and efforts to tackle the climate emergency, we’ve set ambitious targets to increase active and sustainable travel,” said councillor Lisa Mulherin, executive member for climate change, transport and sustainable development. “We’re committed to increasing cycling by 300% and this new scheme is a great way to help do that.

“The new e-bikes scheme is a continuation of our support for cycling following the launch of the pop-up bike hub last month, which provides secure bike parking in the city centre. Not only does cycling improve the health and wellbeing of people living and working in Leeds, but encouraging more people to leave the car at home and take up cycling will reduce our carbon footprint and improve levels of congestion.”

Councillor James Lewis, deputy leader and executive member with responsibility for Air Quality, added: “Since launching the electric van trials scheme earlier this year, participants taking part have invested in cleaner and greener vans of their own so we’re excited to launch this similar offer for electric bikes.

“As part of our transport strategy, we’re working hard to make cycling an everyday choice for people in Leeds. Electric bikes have a really exciting potential to make it easier and more accessible to many. I’d encourage anyone—especially residents who enjoy cycling but have never previously considered it as a viable alternative to driving—to take part in the trial and find out first hand whether an e-bike could be right for them.”

Find out more by visiting www.leeds.gov.uk/ebiketrials.

Read the September issue of BikeBiz below: