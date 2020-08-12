Free one-to-one adult cycle training made available in West Yorkshire

Share Facebook

Free socially distant one-to-one adult cycle training from the front door is being made available to help people living and working in West Yorkshire.

The cycle training scheme is being delivered as part of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s CityConnect programme, which is aimed at enabling more people to travel by bike and on foot, in partnership with local authorities.

Each session will be led by a qualified cycling instructor on a route chosen by the participant.

Councillor Kim Groves, chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Transport Committee, said: “Two-thirds of journeys in our region are less than five miles, which takes about 30-minutes by bike. To date, more than 1,860 people have benefitted from the Combined Authority’s free adult cycle training scheme, with nearly 60% of attendees cycling more often as a result.

“Enabling increasing numbers of us to travel by bike and on foot is more important than ever, not only as we look to address the health, transport and economic challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, but also in helping us achieve our aim of becoming a net-zero carbon economy by 2038.”

The sessions are available to anyone aged 16 plus who lives in West Yorkshire. Participants must have access to a roadworthy bike and be confident cycling on traffic-free routes and quiet residential streets.

