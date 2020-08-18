Freeride bolsters senior leadership team with Foy appointment

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Freeride has bolstered its senior leadership team with the appointment of Tom Foy as partner.

Having held senior positions at agencies including Weber Shandwick, Edelman and WPP, working with brands including Red Bull, Aston Martin and Microsoft, he will spearhead the development of Freeride’s business offering, client services and creative communications capabilities.

“I have followed the meteoric rise of Cycling Pulse since the beginning, so when I learned the team had launched Freeride, bringing a forward-thinking integrated agency approach to some of cycling’s biggest brands, it was an opportunity too good to miss,” said Foy.

“I believe there is huge potential to evolve the role of communications in what is a pivotal time for the industry, and I’m excited by what we can achieve together.”

Oliver Attinger, founder and managing director of Freeride, added: “Tom’s appointment marks the beginning of an important next phase of our rapid growth, and it’s a huge win to have someone of his calibre and experience joining the team. His expertise will enable us to broaden our offering even further, provide senior strategic counsel to our clients and play a critical role in the ongoing development of the business.”

Read the August issue of BikeBiz below: