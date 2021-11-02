Freewheel to be new national sponsor for UCI Fort William World Cup

Share Facebook

Freewheel is the new national sponsor for the Fort William round of the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup for 2022.

The Fort William Downhill World Cup is the only DH World Cup round in the UK and is set to be ‘back and better than ever for 2022’. Up to 20,000 people will be able to get up close and personal with all their favourite athletes as they storm down the Aonach Mor hillside and into the finish area packed with fans from across the UK and beyond.

“Fort William has been the home of the UCI World Cup since 2002, attracting thousands of mountain bike enthusiasts from all over the world to see the best riders in the world,” said Dominic Langan, CEO of Madison. “It is certainly a highlight of the race calendar for me and over the years I have enjoyed watching some spectacular races and riders – including our own team and those we have sponsored over all the years.

“For 2022 I am delighted we are able to be the exclusive World Cup National Main sponsor with Freewheel, which provides us a great opportunity to amplify what Freewheel is all about to a fully engaged audience and to help drive business to our nationwide network of local independent bicycle shops.”

Will Longden, manager of Madison Saracen and former World Cup DH racer, said: “Fort William World Cup is an iconic race with an atmosphere and following like no other event on the mountain bike calendar. The drama unfolds on race day like a blockbuster movie and of course the UK riders all come into the finish arena welcomed as heroes.

“I get goosebumps talking about it because I’ve lived this race from the start hut in one of the best rides of my career and I’ve lived it in the finish bowl as Madison Saracen Team manager watching Matt Walker take the win. Nothing can match that feeling… and after a two-year break, 2022 Fort William World Cup promises to be the best one yet. Do not miss it!”

www.freewheel.co.uk