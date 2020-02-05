Full Speed Ahead, Vision and Prologo have selected Myagi as their new digital brand education platform.

Myagi will be a key lever in a larger project focused on improving relationships with channel partners and knowledge delivery throughout the supply chain right down to the sales floor. Myagi already has partnerships with brands such as Orbea, Accell Group, Rocky Mountain, Jamis Bikes and Felt Bikes, who are currently active users of the platform.

Salvatore Truglia, CEO of Prologo, said: “Since our foundation, we have had as key drivers the innovation and high quality of both our products and services. The communication with and preparation of our business partners are drivers of our mission: to be seen as a premium identity of an industry as competitive as the one we are working on. Myagi provides all the means to achieve these purposes. It’s constant innovation and proactive behaviour is what we are looking for.”

The first phase of the project will focus on training distributors and their reps. Before products hit the sales floors and sales reps have the opportunity to hit retail locations, the three brands hope to improve brand education much further up in the supply chain.

All companies are prioritising the improvement of the education process with distributors to help ensure that all key members are delivered with consistent product/brand messaging and fully educated before both the product and training travel further down the supply chain. It is not until the second phase where the company pair plans to roll out across their partner retailers.

FSA, Vision and Prologo will also leverage the platform to improve communication and strengthen relationships with their retail partners. The platform offers direct communication and two-way feedback.

AM sales manager at FSA and Vision, Edoardo Gerardi, said: “Brand education is something that we’ve always prioritised due to the technical nature of our products and unfortunately our current training methods just weren’t sufficient enough. Having such great relationships with our distributors, reps and retailers already – Myagi is going to provide just that additional level of support, collaboration and communication.

“As a whole, the cycling industry has always looked into more ways to better collaborate and our companies are no different. With a way to knowledge share more efficiently industry-wide, I would definitely encourage other brands to join the Myagi network.”