Full registration for digiBike* now live

Madison and Sportline have announced that the full registration for digiBike* is now live.

Dealers are encouraged to visit www.digibike.co.uk to enter their details. The four-day digital showcase will take place from Monday 29th March to Thursday 1st April.

Over 50 cycling brands will be exhibiting their latest products and there will be a number of presentations from experts and athletes. Dealers can expect to hear from the likes of Shimano, DT Swiss, Elite, Park Tool, Kryptonite, PRO, Lazer, Genesis and many more over the four days. There will some seminars to log-in and watch from the likes of Shimano, Park Tool, the Bicycle Association and Madison and Sportline CEO Dominic Langan.

Kellie Parsons, marketing director at Madison, said: “With just two weeks until digiBike* goes live we want to make sure as many dealers as possible have registered to attend this year’s show. Of course, we are disappointed that we cannot host everyone in Milton Keynes but we putting on a fantastic alternative, with plenty of product, industry experts and exclusive offers for dealers to take advantage of.

“We hope to see as many of you there as possible. Once you are registered you can come and go as you please over the course of the four days.”

As usual, there will be plenty of exclusive show-only offers for dealers to take advantage of which will be available on each of the brand pages on the website. There will also be a live chat functionality on the website during each of the four days, so dealers can quickly and easily speak to the necessary Madison or Sportline department to get any questions quickly and easily answered.

Everyone who registers for digiBike* before Monday 29th March will receive a free case of beer and a goodie bag. It is limited though, so dealers are encouraged to register now.

