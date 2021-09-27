Fully Charged hosts Energy Saving Trust in London to showcase eCargo Bike Grant Fund

Share Facebook

Fully Charged hosted an event showcasing the Energy Saving Trust’s eCargo Bike Grant Fund at its central London e-cargo showroom on Wednesday, 15th September.

The event showcased the benefits of e-cargo bikes for business, with opportunities to see and trial a range of e-cargo bikes and learn from businesses already reaping the benefits of e-cargos in their fleets, whilst also showcasing Fully Charged’s e-cargo bikes for business test ride campaign – allowing interested businesses the opportunity to book consultations and test rides with an e-cargo expert.

The DfT and its delivery partner Energy Saving Trust have announced a £400,000 funding round to help and support small businesses investing in e-cargo bikes. Funding covers up to 40% of the total cost of an e-cargo bike, up to a maximum of £2,500 for two-wheel models and £4,500 for three-wheel models, with applications capped at five bikes per organisation.

The event included keynote speeches that are set to be released on Fully Charged’s Youtube channel throughout this week:

Monday 27th Sept (14:00): The Benefits of eCargo Bikes for Business – Dan Parsons (founding partner, Fully Charged)

Tuesday 28th Sept (14:00): The eCargo Bike Grant Fund 2021/22 – Rachel Swiatek (programme manager, Energy Saving Trust)

Wednesday 29th Sept (14:00): Panel Discussion: The Rise of eCargo Bikes – Farah Asemi (founder, Ecofleet), Tom de Wilton (co-founder, Oxwash) and Oliver Ivens (Head of Consulting, MP Smarter Travel)

Thursday 30th Sept (14:00): How do we get London to carbon zero roads – Suami Rocha (climate safe streets officer, London Cycling Campaign)

“The success of the scheme and the benefits to our cities and the environment are unquestionable,” said Parsons. “It’s really exciting to be able to help take more cars and vans off the roads.”

Swiatek added: “E-cargo bikes are an attractive low carbon transport option and are growing in popularity for local deliveries and business operations. The eCargo Bike Grant Fund provide businesses with a transformative opportunity to make lasting changes to how they transport goods.”

The event was held at Fully Charged’s 10,000sq/ft e-bike service centre in the arches underneath London Bridge Station where attendees met with other like-minded businesses and experts to understand more about e-cargo bikes for business.

Fully Charged is now offering businesses interested in running e-cargo bikes as part of their transport solutions the chance to gain advice from e-cargo experts, booking consultations and test rides with the team in either London or at Silverstone.