Fully Charged opens ‘UK’s largest’ e-bike service centre in central London

Fully Charged has opened the ‘UK’s largest’ e-bike service centre in central London.

“It’s essential to offer our clients the very best experience with their e-bike, and our new site allows us to do just that,” said Ben Jaconelli, founder of Fully Charged. “Anyone can sell an electric bike, but it’s the rider’s ongoing experience that the team here are focused on.”

In addition to the workshop’s six e-bike stands and two e-cargo bays, the site also houses an e-cargo showroom, showcasing offerings from the likes of Urban Arrow, Butchers & Bicycles, Tern Bicycles and Riese and Müller, for business and family applications.

“We’ve seen continuous growth over recent years down to a greater awareness of e-bikes, more reliable product coming to market, increasing urbanisation, rising fuel costs, implementation of congestion charging and low-emission zones and an increased green consciousness, but the pandemic has unquestionably exacerbated the acceleration of the movement,” added Dan Parsons, founding partner and head of business at Fully Charged.

“The last 18 months have seen customers and businesses looking for alternative modes of transport and higher demand for last-mile delivery services. The new site has allowed us to increase our service capacity and cater for the demand to ensure that our growing list of new and existing clients receive the support they need.”

Fully Charged was quick to adapt to offer virtual appointments and contact-free e-bike deliveries and test rides, and managed a successful campaign to put e-bikes into the hands of NHS staff early on in the pandemic in April 2020.

The increased capacity of the service centre further supports the business’ e-commerce endeavours, with home deliveries and test rides, and can facilitate the growing demand for e-bikes to be serviced.

The renovation of the site has been done using local tradespeople and, where possible, recycled building materials including structural sheets of compressed Tetrapak, which is made from recycled drinks cartons.

Jaconelli said: “We’re excited to be setting the tone in the work we have done and continue to do, as we strive to become a carbon-neutral business.”

