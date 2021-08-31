Fully Charged to host event showcasing Energy Saving Trust’s eCargo Bike Grant Fund

Share Facebook

Fully Charged is to host an event on 15th September to showcase Energy Saving Trust’s eCargo Bike Grant Fund at its central London e-cargo showroom.

Quickly adapting to life in COVID times, offering virtual appointments, contact-free e-bike deliveries and test rides, plus managing a campaign to put e-bikes into the hands of NHS staff at the start of the pandemic, electric cargo bikes for businesses have been a ‘major’ focus for the retailer in recent years.

The event will showcase the benefits of e-cargo bikes for business, with opportunities to see and trial a range of e-cargo bikes and learn from businesses already reaping the benefits of e-cargos in their fleets, whilst also showcasing Fully Charged’s e-cargo bikes for business test ride campaign – allowing interested businesses the opportunity to book consultations and test rides with an e-cargo expert.

The DfT and its delivery partner Energy Saving Trust have announced a £400,000 funding round to help and support small businesses investing in e-cargo bikes. Funding covers up to 40% of the total cost of an e-cargo bike, up to a maximum of £2,500 for two-wheel models and £4,500 for three-wheel models, with applications capped at five bikes per organisation.

Dan Parsons, Fully Charged director of operations, said: “After the success of the inaugural eCargo Bike Grant in 2019, we are very pleased to be able to share the details of Energy Saving Trust’s scheme once again.

“With many clients dipping their toes into e-cargo bikes on the back of the 2019 scheme having since grown their fleets considerably after experiencing increased efficiencies, the success of the scheme and the benefits to our cities and the environment are unquestionable.

“It’s really exciting to be able to offer the grant again to our clients and to help take more cars and vans off the roads and we look forward to helping to launch the new Grant at this event.”

During the 2019 funding round, the team at Fully Charged worked with dozens of businesses, large and small, alongside a number of local authorities, to pair them with the best e-cargo bikes to suit their various applications.

Rachel Swiatek, programme manager, Energy Saving Trust, said: “E-cargo bikes are an attractive low carbon transport option and are growing in popularity for local deliveries and business operations. The eCargo Bike Grant Fund will provide businesses with a transformative opportunity to make lasting changes to how they transport goods.

“With more deliveries being made to our homes than ever before, last mile delivery is an important area for consideration in our journey to reduce transport emissions to net zero by 2050. We anticipate and wider uptake in the longer term of these light vehicles, supported by the eCargo Bike Grant Fund. “

The event will be held at Fully Charged’s 10,000sq/ft e-bike service centre in the arches underneath London Bridge Station where attendees will be able to learn more about the grant and the benefits of e-cargo bikes for businesses, whilst also networking. You can register your interest to join the event here.

Farah Asemi, CEO of ecofleet and previous recipient of the EST Grant, said: “As one of the UK’s first focused sustainable delivery companies to use only e-cargo bikes for 100% of our deliveries, we’ve had a front-row seat in the development of the e-cargo industry and it’s truly wonderful to see its growth.

“With the rise in e-commerce there’s a paradox between consumers’ increasing demand for faster and more convenient deliveries, with the necessity for us to do something about congestion and pollution in our cities – e-cargo bikes are part of the solution, offering a greener, more sustainable solution. We’ve seen our customers hesitance turn to reliance and we are very proud to offer our service to London.”

Following the event, Fully Charged will be offering businesses interested in running e-cargo bikes as part of their transport solutions the chance to gain advice from e-cargo experts, booking consultations and test rides with the team in either London or at Silverstone.