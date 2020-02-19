Funding extended for cycling and walking project in Norwich and Great Yarmouth

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Norfolk County Council has been awarded nearly £500,000 by the Department of Transport to extend its multi partnership Pushing Ahead Your Journey Your Way programme over the next 12 months.

Originally launched in 2017 thanks to a £1.48 million grant from the DfT, Pushing Ahead has delivered projects across Norwich and Great Yarmouth including cycle loan schemes, school outreach work to encourage sustainable and active travel and community hubs.

Councillor Andrew Jamieson, member champion for walking and cycling said: “We are delighted that Pushing Ahead will continue for a fourth year and would like to thank the Department for Transport for its continued support. This programme, which allows us to reach out to communities and help people find more active ways of travelling, has already had a lasting impact on the way people think about their ways of living.

“This is vitally important for both mental and physical health the environment as well as being a cheaper option than always getting in the car. I’m personally very excited to see what this fantastic programme, alongside our Greenways project, which is opening up more walking and cycling routes across the county will deliver over the next 12 months.”

Pushing Ahead will continue to work across existing partnerships and initiatives to support economic growth in Norwich and Great Yarmouth. Its main objective is to reduce single-occupancy car trips and increase ‘active’ travel. This, in turn, will reduce congestion and improve air quality, as well as improving public health outcomes and access to work and learning.