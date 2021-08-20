FuroSystems to begin accepting payments via cryptocurrencies

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

FuroSystems is to begin accepting payments in a variety of cryptocurrencies.

The manufacturer’s e-bikes and e-scooters, including the Aventa, X and Fuze, as well as a host of new products due for launch later this year, will be available to purchase using digital currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin. Furo is working with Coinbase’s payments platform to ensure that customer funds can be transferred safely and securely.

If customers request a refund after purchase, FuroSystems will process refunds via the currency they paid with – refunding them the volume of coins used to make the purchase initially. FuroSystems will also account for price volatility by up to 0.5%, and will not charge customers for price changes between transactions beginning and completing.

Furo said it is ‘aware’ of the concerns regarding energy consumption with crypto transactions. However, recent advancements made in crypto technology, including the growing interest in proof of stake cryptocurrencies instead of proof of work ones like Bitcoin, will help to improve the carbon footprint of digital currencies.

FuroSystems CEO and co-founder Eliott Wertheimer said: “We see many similarities between the shift to micro-mobility and the interest in cryptocurrencies. E-bikes and e-scooters are the next-generation transport modes and are key to creating healthier, less congested cities.

“At the same time, demand is rising for cryptocurrencies and we think they will play an important role in the future of payments. We want to empower everyone to participate in the micro-mobility revolution which is why we’re now accepting cryptocurrencies as payment.”

Read the August issue of BikeBiz below: