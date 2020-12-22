Fusion Media appointed by Raleigh for UK PR and communications

Share Facebook

Raleigh has appointed Fusion Media to handle its B2C and B2B PR and communications in the UK market.

Fusion Media’s brief is to lead on PR strategy and activation to help reach existing and new audiences. It will focus on new avenues for the brand, such as e-cargo bikes and other new models, which meet the changing needs of a broader group of urban and utility cyclists.

The agency will also support Raleigh with increased activity in policy and cycling advocacy.

“I am delighted to appoint Fusion Media to work on behalf of Raleigh,” said Michelle Jakeway, head of marketing at Raleigh, “I am confident that they have the right skills and experience to help with the next stage of our brand journey as we continue to broaden our reach and engagement as Britain’s best-loved bicycle brand.”

Adam Tranter, founder and CEO at Fusion Media, added: “Raleigh is the best-known bike brand in the UK and has captured the imagination of customers through the quirky and positive character of the brand and its products. Many know the Chopper, the Grifter and the Burner, but it’s our job to communicate the brand’s outlook – to spread the contagious joy of cycling – in a contemporary and relevant way for the next generation of urban cyclists.

“We’re all about bringing cycling to new audiences and we’ve been thrilled that Raleigh and Fusion are so aligned on what’s required to fulfil the market opportunity. We’re proud to be able to work on a brief for a brand as ambitious and renowned as Raleigh in 2021.”

