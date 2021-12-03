Fusion Media appoints Miles Baker Clarke and promotes Ben Atkinson and Jack Mayorcas 

Share Facebook

Cycling communications agency Fusion Media has appointed Miles Baker Clarke as its new head of special projects.

Baker Clarke joins the London-based PR firm from his role as commercial marketing manager at road cycling magazine Rouleur.

Fusion also announced promotions for two existing team members, as Ben Atkinson steps up to account director, while Jack Mayorcas takes on a new role as junior account manager.

Baker Clarke, who joins the agency to help grow content and marketing output, said: “By working more closely with our clients across content, events, digital marketing and PR, we can add immense value and unlock our specialist knowledge in cycling and active lifestyles.”

“It’s an incredibly exciting time to be in cycling and Fusion has been leading the way in taking cycling – both as sport and transport – to new audiences.”

Fusion, founded in 2008 by Adam Tranter, represents a number of major brands in cycling, including Evans Cycles, Shimano, Red Bull, Specialized, Brompton and Raleigh.

The agency has also branched into cycling advocacy work, launching the Bike is Best campaign in 2020 with the aim of getting more people on bikes.

Wiesia Kuczaj, head of agency at Fusion Media, said: “Miles makes a fantastic addition to the Fusion team. Miles is well-known and well-liked in our industry and so we’re really pleased to bring him onboard to bolster our growing team. Clients are turning to us to help solve some exciting challenges and having Miles’ experience, diligence and creativity will be immensely valuable.”

On the promotions, Fusion said: “Ben Atkinson will take on a new role as account director, ensuring a cohesive strategy across the team and utilising a decade of experience to take the PR team forward.

“Jack Mayorcas, who joining the agency in 2020, also steps up to junior account manager, having excelled during 12 months of success and exemplary client performance.”