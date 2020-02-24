Fusion Media to handle PR for Smith Optics in UK

Share Facebook

Fusion Media has been appointed by Green Media Lab and the Safilo Group to handle the PR and influencer brief for Smith Optics in the UK.

The agency is to lead on PR strategy specifically in the UK, with the aim of growing brand awareness with the use of PR and influencer marketing.

“We are incredibly excited to be working with Smith Optics, and looking forward to promoting their fantastic snow and cycling products here in the UK,” said Wiesia Kuczaj, head of agency at Fusion Media. “The opportunity to grow its audience not only within traditional media but influencers and ambassadors is huge, so we look forward to sharing in Smith Optics expertise in the outdoor market.”

For over 11 years, London-based Fusion Media has focused on PR and digital for cycling and endurance sports. Its approach has seen it grow a portfolio of clients that includes brands such as organisers of the Tour de France – The ASO, Red Bull, Evans Cycles, Wahoo, Shimano and Brompton.

Daniele DeNegri, CEO at Green Media Lab, added: “We are glad to have appointed Fusion Media as our main partner for the comms activities related to Smith Optics in the UK. We’re building a strong European network in order to increase Smith’s brand awareness and to highlight the incredible quality of its products in all our markets.”