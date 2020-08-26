Future Mobility Strategy to look at how technology could transform travel in West Yorkshire

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

West Yorkshire Combined Authority is inviting people who live, work and visit West Yorkshire to have their say on the Future Mobility Strategy, which looks at how new technology in transport could give people greater control and flexibility over how they travel.

The strategy sets out how the Combined Authority could provide people with convenient, affordable and more sustainable alternatives to private cars, helping to reduce local congestion and pollution while also assisting in the region’s long-term recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

It looks at new modes of transport, public transport services and technology, and also considers new ways of accessing transport, for example through apps, as well as innovative ways of getting goods into town and city centres. Investing in these innovations will enable the Combined Authority to improve connections between disadvantaged communities and employment and training opportunities.

It will also help to improve the affordability of public transport and encourage the transition to sustainable, low-carbon transport through these new technologies.

Councillor Kim Groves, chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority Transport Committee, said: “This ambitious strategy represents the innovative ideas that will change the way transport is organised and provided and the way people access, plan and pay for their journeys. It will enable us to improve connections between disadvantaged communities and employment and training opportunities and tackle the affordability of making those journeys.

“Harnessing these technologies will play a significant role in the region’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, while also guiding how we achieve our commitment to combating climate change through a transition to sustainable, low-carbon journeys. We are certain that these measures will contribute to the Combined Authority’s priorities of supporting inclusive growth, boosting productivity, developing a 21st Century transport network and making the City Region net zero-carbon by 2038 at the latest.

“I look forward to observing how the Future Mobility Strategy and action plan can help bring together a collaboration between the public and private sectors, as well as being shaped through the leading academic thinking and research-based in our region.”

The results of this consultation will help inform the Future Mobility Strategy and enable the Combined Authority to develop, test and evaluate new technologies that will transform transport across the region.

The consultation is now live on YourVoice website and is open to all who live in, work in or visit West Yorkshire as well as academics and organisations within future mobility fields. The survey will close at midnight on 18 September 2020.

Read the August issue of BikeBiz below: