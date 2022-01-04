Garmin announces two new smart watches for 2022 

Share Facebook

Garmin has announced the launch of two new smart watches to start the new year, the Venu 2 Plus and the Vivomove Sport.

These two new products in the fitness watch market offer more versatility to the fitness tech market, as the Venu 2 is designed as an active lifestyle watch with more multitasking capability, while the Vivomove is a competitively priced offering that offers plenty of fitness tracking.

Garmin says the Venu 12 Plus lets users receive calls and use a compatible smartphone to send texts and ask questions through their phone’s voice assistant.

The watch has been designed to further combine health and fitness features with everyday use.

As the newest entry to the hybrid smartwatch series, the Vivomove is priced at just £159.99, and features real ticking hands, a touchscreen display and GPS capability.

On the release of the Venu 2 Plus , Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales said: “Garmin has quite literally answered the call for adding on-device voice capabilities to the latest Venu smartwatch.

“For the active lifestyle customer, multi-tasking is crucial, and now Garmin customers have the ability to answer a call or send a text without digging through their pocket or bag.”

The Venu also comes with all-day health monitoring, including heart-rate, sleep and women’s health features,

Retailing for £399.99 and available now the, Venu 2 is also available in three colourways.

The Vivomove hybrid smartwatch features a full suite of health and fitness tool, including sleep monitoring and built-in sports apps, letting users track cycling, running, yoga and more.

Connecting with compatible smartphone GPS, the Vivomove also lets users accurately track distance and pace during outdoor activities

Susan Lyman, Garmin vice president of global consumer marketing, said: “The Vívomove series is a unique product line within the Garmin wearable family and we’re excited to expand on it with the Vívomove Sport.

“A smartwatch is only useful if you wear it, and we know that many people still want the look of a traditional timepiece with real hands. With Vívomove Sport, you can have the best of both worlds at an accessible price point.”