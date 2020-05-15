Garmin Connect Courses API launched

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Garmin has announced Garmin Connect Courses API to make it easier to follow courses for running, cycling, hiking and more on a Garmin device.

The integration will allow users to import their route files created through third-party applications, like Strava and Komoot, and will automatically download to a compatible Garmin device.

Garmin customers can sign up for Strava and Komoot to sync routes from those applications and follow them as courses on their Garmin device. Athletes can record and share activities with a free Strava account, while a Strava subscription allows members to set custom goals, receive personal heatmaps, or compete in Live Segments.

Users have the ability to use Komoot navigation and planning for free, with no limitations. Athletes with a premium Komoot subscription will receive additional planning features including weather, sport-specific maps and a multi-day route planner.