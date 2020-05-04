Garmin Europe to centralise distribution and marketing for Tacx

Share Facebook

Garmin Europe is to assume full control of the distribution and marketing of Tacx in the UK and Ireland from 1st August 2020.

This change marks the final step in Tacx becoming a part of the Garmin business.

Garmin acquired Tacx in April 2019 to offer its customers a solution for their indoor cycling training needs. Since the acquisition, ZyroFisher has been Garmin’s trusted partner in the distribution and marketing of Tacx in the UK and Ireland market.

“Cycling is at the core of what we do at Garmin, so being able to offer our customers even more opportunity to cycle is something we’re passionate about,” said Jon Oliver, managing director, UK and Ireland for Garmin.

“We’re excited to see what the future holds for Tacx, and would like to thank ZyroFisher for its work supporting us throughout the acquisition.”

Nikki Hawyes, brand director, ZyroFisher, added: “ZyroFisher and Tacx’s partnership spans more than 20 years and together we have grown Tacx to be the number one indoor cycling trainer brand in the UK.

“We are excited to see how Tacx continue to evolve under the ownership of Garmin and wish both Tacx and Garmin every success for the future.”