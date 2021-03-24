Garmin introduces Rally series of power meter pedals

Share Facebook

Garmin has introduced the Rally series of power meters.

Purpose-built, the pedals measure total power, cadence and advanced cycling dynamics, including left/right balance, power phase and more.

“We know cyclists are out there training to improve their performance every day, and we have created a power meter that they can depend on to help them achieve their goals,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of worldwide sales.

“These Rally pedals have undergone rigorous testing to ensure we are not only providing cyclists with a superior pedal design, but with a power meter that riders can rely on to take their training to the next level.”

The Rally power meters are available in single- and dual-sensing pedal options:

– Rally RS100 and Rally RS200, designed for road cyclists, introduce compatibility with Shimano SPD-SL cleats

– Rally XC100 and Rally XC200, designed for off-road cyclists, introduce compatibility with Shimano SPD cleats

– Rally RK100 and Rally RK200, designed for road cyclists, maintain compatibility with Look KEO cleats

Designed with sensors housed in the pedals, the Rally power meters deliver reliable, accurate data on every training session. With the Rally RK200, Rally RS200 and Rally XC200 dual-sensing pedal-based power meters, cyclists can see right and left leg data metrics independently.

Measuring cadence, total power, left-right balance and advanced cycling dynamics, the dual-sensing pedals show cyclists how and where they are producing power to help them understand their specific strengths and weaknesses to improve their pedalling form. The dual-sensing pedals also track time spent seated versus standing so riders can gauge position effectiveness and where power is applied on the pedal to ensure proper cleat position.

The single-sensing Rally RK100, Rally RS100 and Rally XC100 use the forces detected on the left pedal to measure both cadence and power and can be upgraded later to the dual-sensing system.

Riders can get the most from their training by pairing the Rally power meters with compatible Edge cycling computers and the Garmin Connect app to seamlessly upload data and update software. The Rally power meters are also compatible with indoor training platforms including the Tacx Training app, Zwift, TrainerRoad and more.

The Rally pedals, which install like any other pedal and can be swapped between bikes, feature up to 120 hours of battery life.

Available now, the dual-sensing pedals range in price from £969.99 to £1,059.99, while the single-sensing pedals range in price from £569.99 to £619.99. The optional upgrade pedals range in price from £489.99 to £529.99, and the conversion kits range in price from £179.99 to £219.99.

