Garmin launches new Tacx Neo Motion Plates

Garmin has introduced the Tacx Neo Motion Plates.

The easy-to-mount motion plates bring multidirectional movement to Tacx Neo, Neo 2 and Neo 2T smart trainers, mimicking the feeling of riding outdoors with each pedal stroke, said Garmin.

“Cyclists are always looking for ways to make indoor training more productive and enjoyable,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales.

“By adding multidirectional movement to the Tacx NEO smart trainers, the Tacx NEO Motion Plates make for one of the most dynamic and natural indoor riding experiences yet.”

The Tacx Neo Motion Plates complement the left-to-right movement of Tacx Neo smart trainers by adding front-to-back movement, allowing cyclists to adopt a natural riding position and train more effectively.

They also maintain the compact footprint and nearly silent performance that the Tacx Neo smart trainers are known for. The plates install in a snap by magnetically attaching to the underside of compatible Tacx Neo smart trainers.

The Tacx Neo Motion Plates have a suggested retail price of £259.99 and are available now on garmin.com.

Garmin said it is committed to developing technology that helps people stay active and elevate performance, believing every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Other Garmin fitness brands include Tacx and Firstbeat Analytics.

Garmin announced the Instinct 2 Series last month, its newest addition to the Instinct family of purpose-built smartwatches. Paying homage to the Instinct and Instinct Solar Series, Instinct 2 remains built to military standard 810 for thermal and shock resistance and is water-rated to 100 metres.

The Instinct 2 Series is compatible with the Garmin Connect IQ (CIQ) store2, an all-in-one platform for further personalising Instinct 2 Series with free downloads of apps, widgets, watch faces, data fields, and more.