Garmin returns as official technology sponsor of Sea Otter Europe 2021

Garmin has returned as the official technology sponsor of Sea Otter Europe Costa Brava Girona by Continental 2021.

The brand will also be the official watch of the ‘most important’ time trials of the Sea Otter Europe sports programme, such as the Scott Marathon Cup by Continental and the Continental Super Cup Massi.

Garmin will present all its new products to visitors at Sea Otter Europe Costa Brava Girona by Continental 2021, exhibiting its latest innovations and answering queries from visitors about its products.

Continental has returned as presenting sponsor of Sea Otter Europe 2021 and will present a wide range of products and innovations for all the cycling disciplines that it supplies.

The show has also announced the addition of an electric bike World Cup event, reaffirming its commitment to promoting sustainable mobility.

Sea Otter Europe 2021 is set to be held in Girona and the Costa Brava from 24th-26th September.

