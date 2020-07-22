Gates launches new personal mobility products

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Gates Carbon Drive is refreshing its overall product portfolio with new and expanded component lines, offering next-generation sprockets, belts and cranksets optimised for e-bikes, entry-level commuter and extreme performance bicycles.

Gates’ portfolio of mobility solutions covers a wide variety of applications:

– Sidetrack (ST): for seasonal, recreational cyclists looking for their first belt-driven bike (new)

– Carbon Drive Network (CDN): for seasonal, recreational cyclists who commute occasionally

– Carbon Drive Commute (CDC): for cyclists who bike or e-bike for many kinds of urban trips (new)

– Carbon Drive Xtreme (CDX): for cyclists who ride pavement or dirt year-round

– Carbon Drive Expedition (CDX:EXP): for cyclists up for toughest, grittiest pavement or dirt adventures (new)

The SideTrack (ST) system is a new cost-optimised solution designed specifically for manufacturers of entry-level performance and leisure bikes and features a novel sprocket design and value-oriented belt construction.

The Carbon Drive Commute (CDC) line, with next-generation CenterTrack design, features patent-pending technologies that optimise value and durability. Designed for leisure and light commuter-style mid-motor e-bikes, the new CDC line will enable more consumers to experience the advantages of the Gates Carbon Drive system.

Finally, the Carbon Drive Expedition (CDX:EXP) line is expanding to include three new sprockets made of high-hardness, high-strength steel or aluminium and features the patented CenterTrack belt design.

“For more than a century, Gates has pushed the boundaries, leveraging materials science expertise to advance and improve transportation technology,” said Tom Pitstick, Gates CMO and senior vice president of product line management. “Today, we’re helping drive the rapid evolution of personal mobility.

“These innovative products will allow the use of Gates belt drives on an even wider range of electric bikes and bicycles, which is especially important now as more people than ever before are embracing personal mobility options for commuting, fitness and recreation. The new offerings add to Gates’ extensive range of power transmission systems for transportation and industrial applications where clean, safe and durable belt drives offer significant advantages over traditional chain drives.”

Read the July edition of BikeBiz below: