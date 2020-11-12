Gazelle appoints three new account managers in UK

Royal Dutch Gazelle is accelerating its e-bike sales development in the UK with three new account managers.

The account managers are Mike Isaac, South, Andrew Nicolson, Midlands, and David Sharp, North. They will all be working together on building a ‘high-quality’ distribution network for the Gazelle e-bike brand in the UK.

The team will take over the account management roles of Chris Needs, Richard Lane and Rob Stobart.

Founded in 1892 and headquartered in Dieren, the Netherlands, Royal Dutch Gazelle designs and manufactures in-house over 275,000 bicycles each year for both its domestic and international markets.

