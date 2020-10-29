GCI becomes first cycle to work provider to be ISO 27001 certified

Share Facebook

Green Commute Initiative has been awarded the ISO 27001 – a key accreditation in relation to protecting against information security threats, including hackers and cyber-attacks.

The ISO 27001 standard provides the framework for an effective Information Security Management System. It sets out the policies and procedures needed to protect organisations and includes all the risk controls necessary for robust IT security management.

With the certification, a business will be able to demonstrate that it has systems in place to protect corporate information and data, whether this is online or offline. It will show that the business can keep confidential information secure with robust security policies and access management, allowing for the secure exchange of information.

Katherine Stather, GCI’s operations director, said: “Having ISO-27001 is hugely important for GCI as it shows our strong commitment to protecting customer data. Having ISO-27001 will give confidence to our ever-widening customer-base and show that they can trust us with their personal information.”

After completing GDPR compliance requirements last year, GCI decided to pursue ISO-27001 certification. During 2019, GCI found prospective customers asking detailed and specific questions about its security management processes. This year, some customers have specified certification to ISO 27001 in their contracts, GCI said.

“Without doubt, having ISO 27001 will help GCI secure more cycle to work orders as it removes one of the barriers to sale,” said Rob Howes, managing director. “During four short years, GCI has grown to become one of the most respected cycle to work providers, and by the end of 2020, we anticipate that GCI will be the UK’s second-biggest provider.

“Now, we can claim to be the first cycle to work provider to have ISO 27001 accreditation – yet another USP to set us apart from the rest.”

Green Commute Initiative’s ISO 27001 accreditation was granted by QMS. Interested third parties can check the accreditation here. GCI’s certificate number is 353682020.