GCI launches free bikes for NHS project

Green Commute Initiative (GCI) has launched the NHS Bike Project.

It has asked its local community to donate unwanted but roadworthy bikes. The team, with assistance from the Baydon Flyers cycling group, will refurbish and service the bikes and donate them to any NHS staff member who needs one.

GCI will also work with two of its corporate clients, Royal Brompton and Harefield NHS Foundation Trust and East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust, to distribute bikes to their staff.

Rob Howes, GCI’s managing director, said: “I am delighted that we are able to help our brilliant NHS at this time of national crisis. As a social enterprise, giving back to society is in our DNA, and our NHS Bike Project aims to help those currently most in need.

“So far we have about 40 bikes to give away, free of charge, to 40 deserving NHS staff, from either front line nurses and doctors to those behind the scenes supporting the medical staff such as the porters, cleaners and administration teams. Hopefully, we’ll receive more donations and we can even help more deserving people.”

A dedicated web page has been set up with more information and steps to follow. Anyone wishing to donate a bike should send a photo and details to nhsbikes@greencommuteinitiative.uk.

For bikes located close to GCI’s offices in West Berkshire, it may be possible to arrange collection. Any NHS worker who wishes to have a bike should register their interest at nhsbikes@greencommuteinitiative.uk.