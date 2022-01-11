GCI secures ISO 27001 certification for second year running

Share Facebook

Cycle to Work Scheme provider Green Commute Initiative has been awarded ISO 27001 certification for a second year running.

This is a key accreditation in relation to protecting against information security threats, including hackers and cyber-attacks.

The ISO 27001 certification enables GCI to demonstrate to its customers and stakeholders that it takes the security of their information seriously. “We are living in an ever-evolving security landscape and GCI’s customers are more stringent than ever before in their procurement processes,” said the Cycle to Work Scheme provider.

“Given the recent security breaches by well-known consumer brands and the significant fines issued by the Information Commissioner’s Office, it is understandable that organisations have become much more aware of potential security risks.”

The certification follows another successful year for GCI, with orders for 2021 up 23% on the previous year.

“The whole team at Green Commute Initiative is delighted that we have secured ISO 27001 accreditation for a second year,” said Joanna Flint, marketing director. “Customers have become more savvy when it comes to codes of conduct and it’s our responsibility to meet their expectations.

“This accreditation will give current customers, as well as new customers, confidence that GCI is a responsible Cycle to Work Scheme provider.”

Rob Howes, GCI’s founder and managing director, added: “This accreditation tops of yet another great year for GCI.

“During 2021, we celebrated our fifth anniversary and saw sales orders soar by 23% on the previous year, a sure sign that employers are realising there is an ethical and fair choice when offering active travel choices to their employees.”

Green Commute Initiative is a not-for-profit social enterprise with a vision to get commuters out of their cars and on to a bike, with the dual purpose of improving the individual’s health and wellbeing as well as reducing the environmental impact of pollution and congestion from cars.