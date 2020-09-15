Genesis launches new range of bikes

Share Facebook

Genesis has launched its new range of bikes.

One addition is line-up is the new Croix de Fer 50, the “fanciest off-the-shelf CdF ever that’s not made of titanium”, the brand said. It has a Reynolds 853 frame, Shimano GRX RX800 groupset and larger tyres.

The Croix de Fer 40 is a “slightly watered-down” version of the 50. Outside of the new models, there are colour updates across the board and a return of the Croix de Fer flat bar. Both the Croix de Fer 10 and 20 now have a flat bar version. Including framesets and all colourways, there are now 14 Croix de Fer models in the range.

The Fugio 30 “takes a whole heap of gravel fun and wraps it up in a package that’s easily one of the best-looking Genesis bikes to date”, said Genesis. The whole Fugio family has faded paint jobs for all three full bikes and a frameset-only option.

On the road, Genesis is “right back to its roots” with the Equilibriums and Volares. The Equilibrium comes in rim or disc brake guises, both built around Reynolds 725 frames. The Volare framesets are the “building blocks for the steel bikes of your dreams” with flat-mount, disc-ready Reynolds 931 and 853 offerings.

The urban bikes include the Brixton, Flyer, Day One and the brand new model Broadway.

The new range of bicycles is available to see at www.genesisbikes.co.uk.

