Genesis launches Smithfield and Columbia Road e-bikes

Genesis has launched the Smithfield and Columbia Road e-bikes.

“Both are smart, practical urban bikes and the added pedal assistance just makes them an even better fit for someone who wants to get around easily but has no interest in wearing lycra or changing clothes when they get to their destination,” said Genesis.

“With timeless looks that ooze style, both the Smithfield and Columbia Road are the sort of urban bikes that turn heads wherever they go. Now matching those classic looks to a Shimano STEPS E6100 motor, you can ride further than ever before and look great while you do it. What that means up to 150km of pedal assistance in ECO mode, so you get plenty of riding in between charges.

“Plus, if you come up against a particularly stubborn climb, or just feel like you want a bit more help, there are two higher assistance modes to keep you going – Normal and Boost.”

The bikes have a two hour charge time back to 80% capacity and four hours to full charge, said the brand.

The Columbia Road uses a classic step-through frame design while the Smithfield adopts a more traditional frame with backswept bars. Both use double-butted Mjolnir chromoly framesets and come with two Atranvelo racks, as well as sporting front and rear lights as standard. They also come with chunky Maxxis tyres.

Brodie Gardias, senior Sportline brand manager, said: “It’s clear that e-bikes have come a long way in recent years and can truly bring cycle transport to the masses.

“At Genesis we’re always looking to be at the forefront of technological trends but always through the lens of Genesis form and function.

“The Smithfield and Columbia Road models begin our journey into e-bikes through the superb Shimano STEPS drive system and, combined with their elegant styling and beautiful tube set, they certainly tick all the boxes.”

RRP on both models is £2999.99. For more information on either of these bikes, check out www.genesisbikes.co.uk and you can buy them on www.freewheel.co.uk or from your nearest Genesis stockist.