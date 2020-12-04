Geraint Thomas joins Amp Human as shareholder and athlete advisor

Share Facebook

Amp Human has added British Olympian and Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas to its athlete roster and investor list.

The partnership marks a two-year agreement that will see Thomas as an active advisor to Amp Human as it expands its human performance portfolio. Thomas, who will also be a shareholder in the company, was an early adopter of Amp Human’s flagship product PR Lotion and has been a supporter of the company’s vision since its inception in 2018.

“I was first introduced to PR Lotion through my friend and teammate Cam Wurf, and it’s since become a key staple for success in my performance and recovery routine,” said Thomas. “There’s not a lot of true innovation in sports performance, but PR lotion is a genuine game-changer for athletes at all levels.

“I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know the team at Amp Human and strongly believe in their vision to create products that push the potential of human performance, so I’m excited to be part of the team and advise on future product innovation.”

Trevor Hughes, director of Amp Human’s UK distributor Vielo Sports, added: “This is incredible news for us in the UK. We’ve already seen retailers having a lot of success with the brand in a very short space of time. We’re looking forward to showing more dealers and customers the benefit of PR lotion and welcome trade enquiries.”

