German bike manufacturer Derby Cycle becomes Kalkhoff

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

German bicycle manufacturer Derby Cycle is to be renamed Kalkhoff.

“The realignment is intended to help combine the strong German Kalkhoff brand, with its more than 100-year Kalkhoff history, during which Heinrich Kalkhoff laid the foundation for the company’s current success at the Cloppenburg site, with a future-proof positioning of the core brands,” said a statement. “The aim is to further strengthen the brand identity in the trade and for customers.”

In future, there will be two locations for the brand companies. The Focus performance brand will be in Stuttgart, and Cloppenburg will remain home to Kalkhoff and Raleigh, which will continue as an established licensed brand under Kalkhoff management.

The company is currently building a new headquarters with state-of-the-art production facilities and offices, but also with its own Kalkhoff brand world in the Cloppenburg district. The new plant will go into operation from 2022 and will manufacture high-quality e-bikes for Kalkhoff, Focus and Raleigh.

Read the May issue of BikeBiz below: