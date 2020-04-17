German bike shops set to re-open next week

Share Facebook

German bike shops will be allowed to re-open next week, as the country slowing begins to ease its COVID-19 restrictions.

It is part of a larger scheme to lift bans for retail businesses which were set at the outbreak of COVID-19, with only a limited number of retail categories allowed to open their businesses again.

In the UK, bike shops have been allowed to remain open during the lockdown after prime minister Boris Johnson told all “non-essential” shops they must shut.

German cities have also been redrawing road markings to create pop-up cycle lanes during the lockdown, to allow for more space to physically distance when commuting.

Local authorities in the Kreuzberg district of Berlin trialled a temporary widening of two cycle lanes on 27th March, reports the Guardian, which was declared a success by the council because it had improved cycle safety without hindering traffic.

The Eurobike Media Days 2020 in Sölden and Frankfurt am Main have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Eurobike organisers still plan to run the trade show itself on schedule in Friedrichshafen from 2nd to 5th September 2020.

However, there is a Plan B in place to offer an alternative Eurobike date at the end of November 2020. The final decision will be announced by mid-May at the latest, organisers have said.