Germany’s National Cycling Congress 2023 to take place just before Eurobike

Germany’s flagship cycling trade congress, the National Cycling Congress, will take place in 2023 in Hesse from 20th-21st June, just before next year’s Eurobike.

Eurobike 2023 will take place from 21st-25th June at Messe Frankfurt.

National Cycling Congress organisers, the Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport and the Hessian Ministry of Economics, Energy, Transport and Housing, aim to leverage synergies by linking the two events.

Federal minister Volker Wissing said: “Next year we are going to combine two major dates for the cycling community in Germany and therefore create more and better opportunities for an exchange between professionals, cycling enthusiasts and policymakers. My goal is to have us all pulling together at our National Cycling Congress to make it easier for people to choose sustainable modes of transport.

“This includes systematically closing gaps in the cycling network and improving the relationship between bicycles and other vehicles. Since Eurobike follows right after, I’m hoping for plenty of input for digital and innovative solutions. I’m looking forward to a successful event in Frankfurt.”

Hessian minister of transport Tarek Al-Wazir added: “We’re delighted that in June 2023 Hesse will be a focal point for cycling thanks to the National Cycling Congress and Eurobike. For years, we’ve been working not only on making cycling safer. We’ve also been bolstering the role of the bicycle as an everyday means of transport and improving the overall cycle infrastructure.

“We’ve been investing record sums of money every year to make this happen. The trade events next year will give us the opportunity to showcase Hesse as the perfect place for cycling and to learn from each other by sharing ideas with experts, cyclists, associations, companies in the bicycle industry and policymakers.”

The National Cycling Congress will see experts in planning practice, science, business, policy, as well as from clubs and associations, gather at Messe Frankfurt to discuss topical issues, challenges and visions for the future shape of cycling.

The cycling congress is held biennially and provides a forum with numerous panels and discussions so federal government, state governments and municipalities can share ideas on innovative solutions that make cycling a compelling option.

Last year, more than 2,800 experts from all over the world attended the virtual edition of the National Cycling Congress.

“We’re delighted that Eurobike’s new Frankfurt edition will continue to live up to the fair’s claim of strengthening political positioning as it is scheduled to coincide with the National Cycling Congress both in terms of time and location,” said Stefan Reisinger, Fairnamic managing director and head of Eurobike.

“The bicycle industry brings together policymakers and scientists at Eurobike, the epicentre of innovation and development of the bicycle sector. The good thing is that Eurobike will now take place well before the main holiday season in most countries, which puts it in an even better position to establish itself as the leading international meeting place for the bicycle and future mobility industry.”

The Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport (BMDV), in cooperation with the Hessian Ministry of Economics, Energy, Transport and Housing, is the organiser of the eighth National Cycling Congress.

The Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport founded the congress in 2009. It takes place every two years at different locations. Eligible participants include government agencies, private companies and associations as well as individuals involved with cycling, transport and mobility or with an issue associated closely with cycling.